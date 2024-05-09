Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 vs. NYR

RALEIGH, NC. - For the first time this postseason, the Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in goal as they host the New York Rangers for Game 3 on Thursday.

Frederik Andersen had played the first seven games of the postseason for the Canes, but at this morning's media availability, Rod Brind'Amour shared that he thinks allowing the veteran netminder a game off is the right approach at this time.

"Freddie's played really well, but he's also played a lot. I think giving him a little rest is the best thing," the head coach said.

Kochetkov played a team-leading 42 games during the regular season and was rock solid since the team's player-only meeting in December. Going 19-7-3 in his final 30 appearances of the year, his .923 save percentage during that time was .001 off of being the NHL's best (min. 30 GP), trailing only Connor Hellebuyck and Joey Daccord.

Brind'Amour said yesterday that he'd have no worries about turning to Kochetkov, despite the fact that he has not played since April 14, the team's second-to-last regular season game.

"At the end of the day, he's fresh. Hopefully, he has a great game," Brind'Amour closed with.

When the 24-year-old leads the team to the ice for his sixth career playoff game later this evening, Evgeny Kuznetsov will be among the players behind him.

Kuznetsov was a surprise healthy scratch for Tuesday's Game 2, with the staff electing to go with Max Comtois instead. Comtois played just 6:19, and tonight the team will turn back to the more veteran center.

"Kuzy" had four points through the first six games of the playoffs, including a penalty shot goal in Game 5 against the New York Islanders.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen/Martin]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with DeAngelo/Skjei