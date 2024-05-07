Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at NYR

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will stick with the same lineup on Tuesday as they try to tie even their series against the New York Rangers in Game 2.

Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game when he met with reporters at Madison Square Garden.

Meaning Frederik Andersen will again start in net, the veteran will be looking to bounce back from his toughest outing of the postseason yet on Sunday. It was the first time in the 2024 playoffs that he'd allowed more than three goals, taking the loss in the 4-3 defeat.

With no changes to the cast of skaters in front of him, the Canes feel confident that a better start and better execution on special teams could lead them to victory, as opposed to making personnel adjustments.

An area that they will try to adjust is getting more shots through traffic. New York blocked 28 shots on Sunday, aiding Igor Shesterkin on his road to victory.

The action will get underway at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei