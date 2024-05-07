Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at NYR

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes will stick with the same lineup on Tuesday as they try to tie even their series against the New York Rangers in Game 2.
Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game when he met with reporters at Madison Square Garden.
Meaning Frederik Andersen will again start in net, the veteran will be looking to bounce back from his toughest outing of the postseason yet on Sunday. It was the first time in the 2024 playoffs that he'd allowed more than three goals, taking the loss in the 4-3 defeat.
With no changes to the cast of skaters in front of him, the Canes feel confident that a better start and better execution on special teams could lead them to victory, as opposed to making personnel adjustments.
An area that they will try to adjust is getting more shots through traffic. New York blocked 28 shots on Sunday, aiding Igor Shesterkin on his road to victory.
The action will get underway at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov
Martinook - Drury - Necas
Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis
Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)
Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)
Scratches
Jackson Blake
Dylan Coghlan
Max Comtois
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
Bradly Nadeau
Antti Raanta
Ronan Seeley
Ryan Suzuki
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei