Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen defend their net on Saturday as they begin their Round 1 series against the New York Islanders.

Andersen has been lights out since returning from a blood clotting issue in early March, going 9-1 with a league-best .951 save percentage (min. 10 GP).

On the regular season as a whole, he went 13-2 with a 1.84 goals against average and a .932 SV%. Last year during the postseason, "Zilla" allowed a total of just 18 goals in nine games.

In front of him, two questions remain:

Who will center Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas? Will Brendan Lemieux be in the lineup?

The last two days at practice the team switched between Jack Drury and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the "2C" role.

Whichever of the two does not play, will they be a healthy scratch, or will they play wing opposite Stefan Noesen on the "fourth line" with Evgeny Kuznetsov?

If the answer is a healthy scratch, Lemieux would be expected to play.

If the answer is that they'll play wing, Lemieux would be the odd man out.

On defense, no changes are expected to the team's usual six that they used almost every game in the final 50 games of the season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Drury/Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Drury/Kotkaniemi/Lemieux - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Tony DeAngelo

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei