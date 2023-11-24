News Feed

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Raanta expected to start again despite leaving Wednesday's game early

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Although he left his most recent start after just 20 minutes of play, Antti Raanta is expected to be back between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Pyotr Kochetkov played the final two periods in the team's 6-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday, but post-game Rod Brind'Amour said that Raanta's issue was "not serious."

Earning the win by receiving four goals of support and stopping seven of eight shots before leaving, the veteran is now 6-2 on the season.  In his career against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he is 5-2-1 with a .931 save percentage.

On home ice during his tenure as a Hurricane, Raanta touts a 25-2-2 record. He is currently riding a win streak of 14 consecutive regular-season games at PNC Arena.

In front of him, there are no changes to the team's lineup.

Brendan Lemieux and Tony DeAngelo remain the healthy extras once again.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Slavin

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

