Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, NC. - Although he left his most recent start after just 20 minutes of play, Antti Raanta is expected to be back between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Pyotr Kochetkov played the final two periods in the team's 6-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday, but post-game Rod Brind'Amour said that Raanta's issue was "not serious."

Earning the win by receiving four goals of support and stopping seven of eight shots before leaving, the veteran is now 6-2 on the season. In his career against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he is 5-2-1 with a .931 save percentage.

On home ice during his tenure as a Hurricane, Raanta touts a 25-2-2 record. He is currently riding a win streak of 14 consecutive regular-season games at PNC Arena.

In front of him, there are no changes to the team's lineup.

Brendan Lemieux and Tony DeAngelo remain the healthy extras once again.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux