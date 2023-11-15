Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov will make a second consecutive start on Wednesday, as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 24-year-old netminder was calm, cool, and collected in a 22-save shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. His first start since being recalled from the American Hockey League, it was also the first win of the season for Kochetkov.

Carolina's 2019 second-round pick has played one game against Philadelphia in his young career, also registering a shutout against them in early March.

In front of Kochetkov, Rod Brind'Amour says he does not anticipate any changes. Jalen Chatfield and Brendan Lemieux are expected to be the team's healthy extras.

Brent Burns was not at morning skate, but he will play tonight.

It will be his 777th consecutive game played, passing Craig Ramsey for the eighth-longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Jalen Chatfield

Brendan Lemieux