Projected Lineup: January 27 vs. Arizona

RALEIGH - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Antti Raanta between the pipes on Saturday, as they host the Arizona Coyotes in their final game before the All-Star break.

A former Coyote himself, the veteran is 6-0-1 with a .936 save percentage against Arizona over the course of his career. Raanta stopped 22 out of 24 on Thursday, earning the win over New Jersey in the team's most recent game.

Pyotr Kochetkov was in the crease opposite at morning skate, after being cleared from concussion protocol on Friday. #52's workload will now begin to ramp up after being sidelined since January 11.

Newcomer Spencer Martin joined the group at the end of the skate.

In front of the nets, the Canes are expected to stick with the same 18 skaters that earned them wins over the Bruins and Devils earlier this week. Andrei Svechnikov remains sidelined with his upper-body injury, not working with the group to start the day.

Tonight will be a fourth consecutive missed game for the 2023 All-Star.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goalies

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Necas and Noesen with Skjei