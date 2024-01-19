Martin Adds Depth To Canes' Crease

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes claimed goaltender Spencer Martin off of waivers on Friday afternoon from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coming to Raleigh, the 28-year-old netminder may just be the perfect fit for the team's situation.

Antti Raanta has been adequate as of late, 3-1-1 with a .909 save percentage since the holiday break. However, the earlier months of the season were challenging for the veteran, landing him on waivers in mid-December.

The team's de facto number one option, Raanta has rookie Yaniv Perets currently riding shotgun with him. Just nine months ago the 23-year-old was playing at the NCAA level, and before making his NHL debut on Monday, he had played in just 15 pro games - all at the ECHL level.

Management and Rod Brind'Amour alike have said that they're comfortable with Perets, but ideally, it's best for his long-term trajectory to not be rushed into regular NHL play. Incredibly atypical for any player to jump from the ECHL to the best league in the world, Perets has been needed out of necessity though.

Frederik Andersen hasn't skated yet due to his blood clotting issue and Pyotr Kochetkov is sidelined without a timetable for return due to a concussion. Beyond that, there had been no other options on the depth chart.

Enter Martin.