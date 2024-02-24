Projected Lineup: February 24 vs. Dallas

RALEIGH, NC. - After producing a 45-save shutout on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight as they take on the Dallas Stars.
The 24-year-old has been absolutely stellar over the last two months, going 8-2 with a .935 save percentage. One of his two losses during that time came against Dallas just 11 days ago, meaning he'll have the opportunity to avenge that this evening.
In front of Kochetkov, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that the team won't make any changes to their lineup.
The group is looking for a fifth win in a row, but it means Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) will miss a third consecutive game.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Fast
Bunting - Drury - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Pesce
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
Martin
Injuries
Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)
Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)
Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)
Healthy Scratches
Brendan Lemieux
-
PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei