Projected Lineup: February 24 vs. Dallas

Carolina enters tonight's contest 17-4-1 in their last 22 games

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After producing a 45-save shutout on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight as they take on the Dallas Stars.

The 24-year-old has been absolutely stellar over the last two months, going 8-2 with a .935 save percentage. One of his two losses during that time came against Dallas just 11 days ago, meaning he'll have the opportunity to avenge that this evening.

In front of Kochetkov, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that the team won't make any changes to their lineup.

The group is looking for a fifth win in a row, but it means Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) will miss a third consecutive game.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Pesce

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

