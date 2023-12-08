Projected Lineup: December 7 at Calgary

CALGARY AB. - Pyotr Kochetkov will start in net for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday as they take on the Calgary Flames.
The 24-year-old will get the green light for the second time in as many nights after he lasted just 5:46 on Wednesday in Edmonton. Allowing three goals on six shots, Kochetkov was certainly not at 100% fault for all three, but Rod Brind'Amour felt he needed to make a switch to wake his team up. Antti Raanta played the final 54+ minutes, also allowing three goals.
Kochetkov has not yet faced Calgary in his young career.
In front of him, Brind'Amour said that he is not expecting to make any lineup changes, however, there is one game-time decision. He did not specify who.
"[We have] a couple of nicked-up guys," the head coach shared pre-game.
In addition to the goaltending change, last night's forward lines were all jumbled up amid the loss as well.
Will Carolina stick with what was used for the two-and-a-half periods against the Oilers, or will they revert to what they'd utilized the past few games prior?
The team is in search of offense, scoring just one goal in each of their last two games.
-
What The Canes Started Last Night With...
Forwards
Bunting - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen
Martinook - Staal - Fast
Noesen - Drury - Necas
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
Raanta
What The Canes Switched To In-Game...
Forwards
Bunting - Aho - Necas
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Noesen - Drury - Fast
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - Pesce
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Raanta
Kochetkov
Injuries
Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)
Healthy Scratches
Tony DeAngelo
Brendan Lemieux
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin