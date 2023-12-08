Projected Lineup: December 7 at Calgary

CALGARY AB. - Pyotr Kochetkov will start in net for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday as they take on the Calgary Flames.

The 24-year-old will get the green light for the second time in as many nights after he lasted just 5:46 on Wednesday in Edmonton. Allowing three goals on six shots, Kochetkov was certainly not at 100% fault for all three, but Rod Brind'Amour felt he needed to make a switch to wake his team up. Antti Raanta played the final 54+ minutes, also allowing three goals.

Kochetkov has not yet faced Calgary in his young career.

In front of him, Brind'Amour said that he is not expecting to make any lineup changes, however, there is one game-time decision. He did not specify who.

"[We have] a couple of nicked-up guys," the head coach shared pre-game.

In addition to the goaltending change, last night's forward lines were all jumbled up amid the loss as well.

Will Carolina stick with what was used for the two-and-a-half periods against the Oilers, or will they revert to what they'd utilized the past few games prior?

The team is in search of offense, scoring just one goal in each of their last two games.

-

What The Canes Started Last Night With...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

What The Canes Switched To In-Game...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Necas

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin