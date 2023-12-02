Projected Lineup: December 2 vs. Buffalo

Kochetkov to make a fourth consecutive start

ProjectedLineup12223_16x9 (1)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will make no changes to their lineup for Saturday's meeting against the Buffalo Sabres.

Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game after the team elected not to hold a morning skate.

That means that Pyotr Kochetkov will start for a fourth consecutive game for the group, and the head coach called it an easy decision because Antti Raanta isn't feeling 100%.

The 24-year-old was good in wins over Columbus and Philadelphia to start the week but allowed five goals on 16 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Tonight will be the first time in his young career that Kochetkov takes on the Sabres.

Buffalo has lost nine consecutive trips to Raleigh, last winning against the Canes at PNC Arena on March 22, 2016.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

Worth A Click

Mailbag #71: At The 20-Game Mark

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: December 2 vs. Buffalo

Preview: December 2 vs. Buffalo
Canes Get A Point In Overtime Loss To Islanders

Canes Get A Point In Overtime Loss To Islanders
Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. New York

Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. New York
Preview: November 30 vs. New York

Preview: November 30 vs. New York
Prospect Report: November

Prospect Report: November
Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia

Svechnikov-less Canes Win In Philadelphia
Projected Lineup: November 28 at Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 28 at Philadelphia
Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia

Preview: November 28 at Philadelphia
Mailbag #71: At The 20-Game Mark

Mailbag #71: At The 20-Game Mark
Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus

Svechnikov Caps Come From Behind Win Over Columbus
Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus

Projected Lineup: November 26 vs. Columbus
Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus
Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton
Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton