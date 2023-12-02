Projected Lineup: December 2 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will make no changes to their lineup for Saturday's meeting against the Buffalo Sabres.

Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game after the team elected not to hold a morning skate.

That means that Pyotr Kochetkov will start for a fourth consecutive game for the group, and the head coach called it an easy decision because Antti Raanta isn't feeling 100%.

The 24-year-old was good in wins over Columbus and Philadelphia to start the week but allowed five goals on 16 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Tonight will be the first time in his young career that Kochetkov takes on the Sabres.

Buffalo has lost nine consecutive trips to Raleigh, last winning against the Canes at PNC Arena on March 22, 2016.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin