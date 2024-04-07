Projected Lineup: April 7 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - Frederik Andersen will try to improve upon his 11-2 record on Sunday when he defends the net for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 34-year-old netminder suffered his first loss since returning in his most recent outing, allowing three first period goals against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Andersen still has a .927 save percentage (SV%) on the season.

In front of him, Andrei Svechnikov will return to the lineup after missing one game to due illness.

Perhaps the break will provide a reset for the team's #37, who is without a goal in his last 10 games.

To make room, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will sit.

Rod Brind'Amour said he will not make any changes on defense, meaning Scott Morrow's NHL debut will have to wait a little longer.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

N/A

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei