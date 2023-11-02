News Feed

Preview: November 2 at New York

Canes go for a fourth win in a row as the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division meet

LeadGraphic_11223_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes open a pair of games in New York on Thursday, first taking on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

-

When: Thursday, November 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 6-4-0 (12 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, October 30

-

Rangers Record: 7-2-0 (14 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, October 30

Last Time Out

  • The Canes picked up a third win in a row on Monday in Philadelphia, using a late game-winner from Teuvo Teravainen to take the victory. After allowing two goals in the first period, Frederik Andersen was dynamite over the final 40 minutes, denying the final 21 shots to improve to 4-0.

The Best Offense Is Defense

  • Over Carolina's current three-game win streak, they've settled into more of the identity that has made them successful under Rod Brind'Amour. Allowing a total of just four goals in those three games, the Canes have allowed an average of just 24.7 shots per night, the second-fewest in the league during that span.

Top Six Svech

  • After two games of being eased back into the lineup, Andrei Svechnikov appears to be off the leash. Previously skating alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen, at Wednesday's practice he instead worked with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. To compensate, Martin Necas moved alongside Drury and Noesen.

In Net

  • Antti Raanta recorded a 20-save shutout against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, but Frederik Andersen looked spectacular over the final 40 minutes to close out the victory over Philadelphia earlier this week. Will the Canes keep the rotation going and opt to go with Raanta, or will they go with Andersen to let him get into a groove?

On The Other Side

  • The Rangers are back on home ice after going 5-0 on their trip out west. Allowing just seven goals in those five games, New York's usual suspects are off to a fantastic start offensively as well. Artemi Panarin has 15 points in nine games and Adam Fox has chimed in with 11 points in nine games from the blue line. Although one would have to think that the Rangers will go with Igor Shesterkin this evening, Jonathan Quick's tenure in the big city is off to an exceptional start too. Through two games he's allowed just one goal, shutting out the high-powered Edmonton Oilers last week.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, is close to game action, per Rod Brind'Amour on November 1.  The up-and-comer suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22) and has been sidelined since.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki is also close to playing in his first games of the season, per Brind'Amour on November 1.  The 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason game in Nashville on October 5.
  • Defenseman Brett Pesce suffered a lower-body injury on October 19 in Seattle. He will miss 2-4 weeks, per the team's PR department on October 25.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will stay in New York post-game because they are set to take on the Islanders on Saturday.

