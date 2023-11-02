Preview: November 2 at New York

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes open a pair of games in New York on Thursday, first taking on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

When: Thursday, November 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 6-4-0 (12 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, October 30

Rangers Record: 7-2-0 (14 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, October 30