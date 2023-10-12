Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes have high expectations and big shoes to fill this season.

That's both a good thing and a reflection of how far the organization has come.

On the ice, the team has reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and has realistic aspirations of bringing a second Stanley Cup to Raleigh.

Off the ice, the organization finished second in the NHL in average attendance last year, bringing in an average of 19,526. Featuring the largest season ticket member base in team history, the support continues to grow as the investment toward a winning product continues to be made.

"What I’ve found is if we do our part, the fans come. And that’s a fair deal, right? No one wants to watch people lose," Canes owner Tom Dundon told WRAL in an interview last week.

Following a trip to the Eastern Conference Final in the spring, and a summer of improvement adding the likes of Michael Bunting, Tony DeAngelo, and Dmitry Orlov, the demand to see the team live is higher than ever. With a 15% increase in sales from this time last year - which was also a record at the time - the team is close to capping full-season memberships for the first time in its history, with fewer than 40 remaining at the moment.