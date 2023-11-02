Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

NEW YORK - After two games of being eased back into the lineup, Andrei Svechnikov appears poised to make his return to the Carolina Hurricanes' "top six" this evening.

Working with Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen to start his season after returning from a March ACL injury, the 2023 All-Star skated alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis at Wednesday's practice.

To compensate, Teuvo Teravainen is now expected to be linked with Michael Bunting and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, shuffling Martin Necas down to Svechnikov's former role.

On defense, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield operated as a pair at morning skate. As the group remains in search of their best recipe with Brett Pesce sidelined, that would mean that tonight's third pairing will likely be Dmitry Orlov with Tony DeAngelo.

If that is indeed the case, tonight would be the first time since October 21 that the team rolls with the pairings of Skjei-Chatfield and Orlov-DeAngelo.

In goal, the Canes appear to be going back to Frederik Andersen. The first goalie off the ice this morning, Andersen was stellar to close out Monday's win over Philadelphia, stopping all 21 shots over the final 40 minutes.

Andersen is 4-0 on the season and 71-31-12 all-time against the Metropolitan Division.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Chatfield

Orlov - DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

Injuries

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux