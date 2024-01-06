Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep their season-best run rolling on Saturday as they host the St. Louis Blues for the second half of a back-to-back.

-

When: Saturday, January 6

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 22-13-4 (48 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Washington Capitals on Friday, January 5

-

Blues Record: 19-17-1 (39 Points, 6th, Central Division)

Blues Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, January 4