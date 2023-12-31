Mailbag #74: Ended The Year Hot

RALEIGH, NC. - Whether you're reading this on the final day of 2023, or the first day of 2024, a happy and healthy new year to you and yours.

Additionally, thank you. Thank you for your support of the franchise in one of its best calendar years to date.

2023 was another stretch of 365 days with more wins than losses for the Carolina Hurricanes, who produced a record of 48-28-7 in 83 regular-season contests. The sixth-most points of any NHL club, the ultimate prize was not brought home in the spring, but 2024 will provide another opportunity.

There were more sell-outs (41 including playoffs) than any other year in Raleigh, as the team earned points in 31 out of 41 regular-season home games. The fan base, and passion, continue to grow.

Who could forget Saturday, February 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium? Over 56,000 showed up to see a victory over the Washington Capitals in the team's first outdoor game, a memory that many had waited a long time for. It felt like the perfect celebration for the organization's 25th anniversary season.

Brent Burns produced more goals (20) than any other defenseman in the NHL this calendar year, an amazing accomplishment for someone set to celebrate his 39th birthday in March.

Sebastian Aho, who was going to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, instead became the latest young star locked up long-term by the team, signed to an eight-year extension through 2032.

The team flexed its muscles in a major way in free agency this past summer, landing two of the biggest available fish in Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov.

Lastly, and most importantly, the team and the Centennial Authority reached a 20-year lease extension agreement, solidifying the Canes' presence in Raleigh through 2044.

Let the good times roll, y'all.

Reflection complete, let's get to the questions you all were kind enough to send in via X.