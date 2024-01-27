Preview: January 27 vs. Arizona

Canes close out their pre-All-Star break schedule with a meeting against the 'Yotes

By Walt Ruff
Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Talks Night presented by Alliance Health on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, January 27

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 27-15-5 (59 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, January 25

-

Coyotes Record: 23-21-3 (49 Points, 6th, Central Division)

Coyotes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, January 25

Last Time Out

  • The Carolina Hurricanes earned a second win in as many nights on Thursday, taking down the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2. Jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first 23:19. Sebastian Aho got the scoring started just 90 seconds in, then Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal followed just 25 seconds apart in the second period. Antti Raanta stopped 22 out of 24 in net, improving to 9-0-1 in his career against the Devils.

Turbo Time

  • With goals in back-to-back games, Teuvo Teravainen is now just one off of Sebastian Aho's team-leading 17. Both coming on the man advantage, his seven power play goals are also just one back from Seth Jarvis' team-leading eight.

Special Teams

  • Thursday was the 12th time in the last 14 games that Carolina's power play has found twine, improving their season success rate to 27.7%. A scorching 28-for-80 (35%) since December 1, their 46 goals on the season rank second to only Tampa Bay (47).
  • As good as they've been up a man, the Canes have also been just as good while shorthanded. The penalty kill now ranks third among all NHL teams at 84.1%, and that's after a turbulent start to the season.

That's Our All-Star

  • With 32 points in 20 games, Sebastian Aho continues rolling right along into next week's All-Star festivities.  Entering this evening on a four-game point streak, he has 11 points in 12 career contests against Arizona.

In Net

  • The Canes will have three options in net for tonight's game. Spencer Martin looked strong in his team debut on Wednesday in Boston, turning away 26 out of 28 in the win. Antti Raanta also was victorious on Thursday night against New Jersey, stopping 22 out of 24. Additionally, Pyotr Kochetkov was activated off of injured reserve on Friday. Sidelined since January 11, he cleared all necessary tests to be removed from concussion protocol. Look for more updates after Saturday's morning skate.

On The Other Side

  • The Coyotes appear to have taken a step forward this season, but the turn of the new year has not been as kind to them. 4-7-1 since January 1, they come to town on the third game of a three-game road trip. After losses to the Panthers and Lightning, tonight's game is also their final game before the All-Star break. In net, Connor Ingram has been fantastic for the group this season. His .916 save percentage ranks sixth among all goalies who have played 20 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was activated off of injured reserve on Friday.  Exiting concussion protocol, he is now no longer considered injured.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on January 19 in the team's win over Detroit. He has skated one-on-one with coaches since Monday but has not partaken in a team practice or morning skate since.  His status for tonight's game is unknown.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes begin their All-Star break following tonight's contest. They will return to practice on Sunday, February 4.

