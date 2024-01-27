Preview: January 27 vs. Arizona

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Talks Night presented by Alliance Health on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, January 27

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 27-15-5 (59 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, January 25

-

Coyotes Record: 23-21-3 (49 Points, 6th, Central Division)

Coyotes Last Game: 6-3 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, January 25