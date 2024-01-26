RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a second win in as many nights on Thursday, picking up an important 3-2 divisional win over the New Jersey Devils.
Canes Beat New Jersey, Sweep Back-To-Back Set
"We made it count tonight when we had our chances."
Another Fast Start...
Returning to work after taking a thrilling 3-2 victory in Boston just last night, the Canes came ready to go with the same energy from tonight's opening puck drop.
Needing just 90 seconds to get on the scoreboard, Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho added another slick connection to their combined highlight reel after #20 started the night with a breakaway goal.
A sweet cross-ice feed in the neutral zone from Teravainen allowed the play to come to fruition, giving Aho his sixth point in the last four games.
Setting the tone early, it was a good omen for the Canes, who entered the night 14-2-1 when leading after the opening 20 minutes.
Kept It Rolling In The Second...
New Jersey came alive as the first period progressed, but for the most of the stanza, Carolina dictated things.
Remaining on the gas pedal when the second period began, momentum then really swung in the Canes favor. Striking twice in just 25 seconds, the Canes blew the game open inside the first four minutes of the frame.
First, the man advantage struck for its seemingly scheduled goal, this time as Teravainen took his turn in the goal-scoring category. After Aho won the offensive zone faceoff to start the power play, Michael Bunting swooped in to set up the Finnish winger's second special teams goal in as many nights.
Then, on the ensuring shift, Jordan Staal redirected a Brady Skjei shot to make it a 3-0 game.
Forcing New Jersey to make a goaltending change, it was all Canes through 40 minutes.
No Shutout, But The Same Result...
Wednesday night in Boston the Canes took a 2-0 lead to the final frame of regulation. While they ultimately earned the result, a pair of Brad Marchand tallies spoiled their inaugural advantage, making it a tense finish until Jordan Martinook came up clutch..
Trying to ensure that didn't happen again tonight, things did get a little dicey to start the third though. New Jersey got on the board 5:25 into the final frame, snapping Antti Raanta's shutout bid.
Although the home side had a two-goal lead, New Jersey put together their best period of the night, forcing Carolina's veteran netminder to come up with a few key stops.
Including during two penalty kills, #32 was able to uphold his end of the bargain, fending off the Devils despite their best efforts.
Although the shorthanded units secured a third consecutive perfect game for the group, the visitors were able to get get within one inside the dying seconds of the game. With the extra attacker on, they poked one home before the final horn, closing out the final score at 3-2.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour sharing his assessment of the contest...
"I don't think we were great, but we got out ahead, made a couple of nice plays and then just hung around. That was good enough. Give the guys credit, we made it count when we had our chances tonight and that was a about it."
Jordan Staal stressing the importance of tonight's start, especially as the game got closer as it went along...
"It was a great start, I think we were on it right away. We started to tail off toward the end and started to give them too much gap. They're a very quick and they're a very skilled team, they can make you pay quick. They had a good third, we held on and Rants played great. He made some big saves and the boys were selling out, blocking shots and doing anything they could to try and find a way to get the win. It's always nice to have those leads and try and hold on if you can."
Antti Raanta discussing his third period, where he had to come up big for his team in a few moments...
"Sometimes when you make the first save, you take a little breather, but the second shot is already coming. You just try and keep your eyes on the puck and move your body to wear the puck is going. You try and just battle through the rebounds. Guys were there, blocking shots and if I was able to make the second save, they didn't get a third [chance]. That's how we play and that's why from a goalie's perspective it's a little easier when the guys are doing their best to help you out."
Brind'Amour on the importance of the Moms Trip...
"It's very special. It's kind of tough to put into words. Everyone knows that when you play hockey as a kid, this is a tough sport to play without help - financially, time, and sacrifice by the parents. They do with any sport, but hockey, especially, the travel and all the things that go into it. It's nice that the guys can give back a little to the ones that are here. It's a special time."
What's Next?
The Canes will be off on Friday and then return to action on Saturday at home against the Arizona Coyotes. That will be their final game before the All-Star break.
