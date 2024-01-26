Canes Beat New Jersey, Sweep Back-To-Back Set

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour sharing his assessment of the contest...

"I don't think we were great, but we got out ahead, made a couple of nice plays and then just hung around. That was good enough. Give the guys credit, we made it count when we had our chances tonight and that was a about it."

Jordan Staal stressing the importance of tonight's start, especially as the game got closer as it went along...

"It was a great start, I think we were on it right away. We started to tail off toward the end and started to give them too much gap. They're a very quick and they're a very skilled team, they can make you pay quick. They had a good third, we held on and Rants played great. He made some big saves and the boys were selling out, blocking shots and doing anything they could to try and find a way to get the win. It's always nice to have those leads and try and hold on if you can."

Antti Raanta discussing his third period, where he had to come up big for his team in a few moments...

"Sometimes when you make the first save, you take a little breather, but the second shot is already coming. You just try and keep your eyes on the puck and move your body to wear the puck is going. You try and just battle through the rebounds. Guys were there, blocking shots and if I was able to make the second save, they didn't get a third [chance]. That's how we play and that's why from a goalie's perspective it's a little easier when the guys are doing their best to help you out."

Brind'Amour on the importance of the Moms Trip...

"It's very special. It's kind of tough to put into words. Everyone knows that when you play hockey as a kid, this is a tough sport to play without help - financially, time, and sacrifice by the parents. They do with any sport, but hockey, especially, the travel and all the things that go into it. It's nice that the guys can give back a little to the ones that are here. It's a special time."