Preview: April 7 vs. Columbus

Canes close out a stretch of three games in four days with two more important points on the line

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets go head-to-head for the first of two times in nine days on Sunday.

When: Sunday, April 7

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -400

Canes Record: 48-22-7 (103 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Washington Capitals on Friday, April 5

Blue Jackets Record: 26-39-12 (64 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Philadephia Flyers on Saturday, April 6

Previous Meetings This Season

  • Sunday, November 26: Andrei Svechnikov's first goal of the season serves as the game-winner in a 3-2 victory for Carolina.
  • Thursday, February 29: Spencer Martin backstops the Canes to a 4-2 win over his former club.

Last Time Out

  • Alex Ovechkin scored two first period goals on Friday night at PNC Arena, but the Canes scored four unanswered to come from behind and win.
  • Jake Guentzel had a three-point night and Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner inside the final two minutes of regulation.

Jake Is Gelling Just Fine

  • With his trio of points on Friday, Guentzel now has 20 points in 13 games since joining Carolina one month ago.
  • Since debuting on March 12, he is tied for fifth among all NHL skaters.

Super Sebastian

  • Having success right alongside Guentzel is Aho, who has 22 points in his last 16 games.
  • A crucial part of the team's special teams, Carolina's power play ranks second (27.2%) and first on the penalty kill (86.2%).

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Kochetkov having played on Friday, it feels likely that Andersen will get the nod this evening.
  • Andersen suffered his first loss since returning from a four-month absence on Thursday against Boston, allowing three first period goals.
  • Despite the defeat, he is 7-1 with a .949 SV% since March 7 and on Friday he was named the team's nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

On The Other Side

  • Already mathematically eliminated from postseason play, Columbus will miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.
  • In addition to struggles both putting the puck in the net and keeping the puck out of their own net, their special teams have struggled as well, ranking inside the league's bottom third in both power play and penalty kill.
  • Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 26 points in 26 games since the All-Star break.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov missed Friday's game due to illness.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice and then fly to Boston on Monday. They'll then return to game action on Tuesday against the Bruins.

