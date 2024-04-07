Preview: April 7 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets go head-to-head for the first of two times in nine days on Sunday.

When: Sunday, April 7

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -400

Canes Record: 48-22-7 (103 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Washington Capitals on Friday, April 5

Blue Jackets Record: 26-39-12 (64 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 6-2 Win over the Philadephia Flyers on Saturday, April 6