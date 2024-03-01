Canes Earn Victory In Martin's Return To Columbus

Dominant Second Period...

Failing to take advantage of a Columbus group that played in New York last night during the first period, the Canes returned to the ice for the second with a noticeable jump in their step.

Needing just 53 seconds, Teuvo Teravainen then opened the scoring after a turnover by the Blue Jackets.

Putting the visitors in front, it looked as if they'd then go ahead 2-0 just 2:02 into the frame, but a successful offside challenge by Columbus wiped away a would-have-been Martin Necas goal.

Playing on ahead by one, Carolina remained on the gas and didn't have to wait too much longer to get a second legal goal.

Pulling up at the glove side circle to Daniil Tarasov, Sebastian Aho was looking for a backdoor feed to Brady Skjei. Instead, it hit the skate of Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke and redirected in.

The two-goal cushion wound up being critical because Columbus would get on the board just 1:37 after Aho's 23rd of the year. On an odd-man rush, Columbus forward Cole Sillinger called his own number and beat Martin to the blocker side.

But before the home side could return to the locker room trailing by just one, the Canes reclaimed their insurance.

In the seconds after Tim Gleason's penalty kill shut down an infraction to Skjei, he jumped out of the box and onto the scoreboard.

Powering to the net, he used one hand to fend off Ivan Provorov and the other to poke it five-hole, netting one of the most impressive goals we've seen this year.