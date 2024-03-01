COLUMBUS, OH. - Goaltender Spencer Martin earned a win over his former club on Thursday, as the Carolina Hurricanes doubled up the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2.
Canes Earn Victory In Martin's Return To Columbus
Netminder improves to 4-0-1 with Carolina
Starting Slow...
Rounding out a three-game road trip that started on Sunday in Buffalo, the Canes had their eyes on taking five of a possible six points.
After Pyotr Kochetkov earned the victory over the Wild on Tuesday, the team kept their rotation in net going, meaning that* Martin* would take on the club that placed him on waivers in January.
Entering the night 3-0-1 with a .925 save percentage since joining Carolina, he backstopped his new team through a relatively uneventful first period, stopping the four tests sent his way.
Dominant Second Period...
Failing to take advantage of a Columbus group that played in New York last night during the first period, the Canes returned to the ice for the second with a noticeable jump in their step.
Needing just 53 seconds, Teuvo Teravainen then opened the scoring after a turnover by the Blue Jackets.
Putting the visitors in front, it looked as if they'd then go ahead 2-0 just 2:02 into the frame, but a successful offside challenge by Columbus wiped away a would-have-been Martin Necas goal.
Playing on ahead by one, Carolina remained on the gas and didn't have to wait too much longer to get a second legal goal.
Pulling up at the glove side circle to Daniil Tarasov, Sebastian Aho was looking for a backdoor feed to Brady Skjei. Instead, it hit the skate of Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke and redirected in.
The two-goal cushion wound up being critical because Columbus would get on the board just 1:37 after Aho's 23rd of the year. On an odd-man rush, Columbus forward Cole Sillinger called his own number and beat Martin to the blocker side.
But before the home side could return to the locker room trailing by just one, the Canes reclaimed their insurance.
In the seconds after Tim Gleason's penalty kill shut down an infraction to Skjei, he jumped out of the box and onto the scoreboard.
Powering to the net, he used one hand to fend off Ivan Provorov and the other to poke it five-hole, netting one of the most impressive goals we've seen this year.
Just Hold On...
Seemingly in a good spot heading to the final 20 minutes, the Canes nearly extended their lead to three in the first 90 seconds of the third.
Ringing the iron behind Tarasov, the puck stayed out though, allowing Columbus to stay in the contest.
And as the period progressed, they'd pull themselves back within one.
With Jordan Martinook sitting for a trip, Blue Jackets newcomer Alex Nylander fit a shot through from the point, making it a 3-2 contest with 11:10 on the clock.
Setting up a turbulent final 10 minutes, the Canes had to be diligent in an effort to not let the Blue Jackets tie it up.
Including a massive push with the extra attacker on, Carolina was able to weather the storm though, doing what was needed until Seth Jarvis hit the empty net.
When the final horn sounded, it was a 4-2 divisional victory for Rod Brind'Amour's group, including 20 saves for his netminder.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...
"We played hard. We missed a boatload of chances. Their goalie made a couple of great saves, but there were a few empty nets. It was just a weird game. We let them back in it with an offensive zone penalty and we can't do that. But overall, the effort was really high and we got the win."
Brady Skjei on the group closing out the trip with five of a possible six points...
"I thought we were good. There were areas where we could have been a little bit better, but for the most part, we knew when we got pucks behind their defense, we'd be successful. I think that showed, we created a lot of chances from behind the goal line. They did a good job of getting in some of our lanes, but the relentless shooting of the puck paid off."
Spencer Martin sharing his emotions leading up to puck drop and then in-game...
"A ton. I haven't had a situation like that too often in my career. "I was trying to work myself up to stick it to them basically, but at the end of the day, I really enjoyed my time here. Especially seeing those guys during warmups, there's no hate or anything like that. It was actually really fun. I was basically just fighting to stay competitive even though I'm friends with those guys."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly back to Raleigh immediately post-game. They're scheduled to practice on Friday before hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Worth A Click
Canes Corner With Martinook Set For March 6
2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched
Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey
Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media
Learn More: Canes Bars Launched
Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?