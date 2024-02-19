NC State Baseball Turns To Canes For Home Run Celebration

RALEIGH, NC. - In recent years baseball teams across North America have made a tradition of greeting a home run hitter with a celebratory item upon return to their dugout.

The Seattle Mariners stay on brand with a trident, the Pittsburgh Pirates have handed out a swashbuckler sword, and the Los Angeles Angels have placed a Samurai Warrior helmet on the head of the long-baller.

This season, NC State baseball has tapped the Canes for some help, giving each player a hockey helmet and stick after rounding the bases.

"I was watching the [Detroit] Tigers play and (Canes Season Ticket Member) Dan Cloos down at Cloos' Coney Island is a big Red Wings guy. I saw that their celebration is the hockey thing, so I called [Rod] Brind'Amour up to see if we could get a hockey stick and helmet," Wolfpack Head Coach Elliott Avent said during Saturday's media availability. "I think the guys like it. They just like to have something to have fun with."

The Wolfpack were able to utilize the items plenty over the weekend, as they hit six home runs in three games to open their season at Doak Field.