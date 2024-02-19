NC State Baseball Turns To Canes For Home Run Celebration

"I think the guys like it. They just like to have something to have fun with."

2.18.24 NC State Baseball

© Mollie Mitchell, NC State Athletics

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - In recent years baseball teams across North America have made a tradition of greeting a home run hitter with a celebratory item upon return to their dugout.

The Seattle Mariners stay on brand with a trident, the Pittsburgh Pirates have handed out a swashbuckler sword, and the Los Angeles Angels have placed a Samurai Warrior helmet on the head of the long-baller.

This season, NC State baseball has tapped the Canes for some help, giving each player a hockey helmet and stick after rounding the bases.

"I was watching the [Detroit] Tigers play and (Canes Season Ticket Member) Dan Cloos down at Cloos' Coney Island is a big Red Wings guy. I saw that their celebration is the hockey thing, so I called [Rod] Brind'Amour up to see if we could get a hockey stick and helmet," Wolfpack Head Coach Elliott Avent said during Saturday's media availability. "I think the guys like it. They just like to have something to have fun with."

The Wolfpack were able to utilize the items plenty over the weekend, as they hit six home runs in three games to open their season at Doak Field.

"He's become a good friend, almost by chance at first.  I've had some great conversations with him over the years and he's just a great character," Rod Brind'Amour shared of his relationship with Avent. "He's one of those guys you just love being around and you're happy for his success."

NC State baseball entered the weekend ranked #19 in the USA Today Coaches 2024 Preseason Top 25 poll and next heads way west to take on Hawaii.

They'll return to Raleigh on Wednesday, February 28 when they host Queens College. To view their full season schedule so you can see the home run celebration in person, click here.

