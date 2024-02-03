Mailbag #77: At The All-Star Break

Why did the power play got better? How will goaltending shake out in the second half?

1.29.24 Mailbag
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. -The Carolina Hurricanes arrived at the NHL All-Star break with a record of 28-15-5.

Just a pair of points behind the New York Rangers for first place, the Canes have gotten hot over the last seven weeks.

Earning at least one point in the standings in 18 of their 21 games since their players-only meeting following their loss to the Vancouver Canucks on December 9, it feels as if things have fallen into place.

A key reason for that is special teams, an area in which the Canes lead both halves of the segment since December 1.

35.4% on the man advantage, 29 of Carolina's 88 goals during that time have come on the power play.

On the other hand, Rod Brind'Amour's group has given up just SIX goals while shorthanded over the last 60 days. 92.4% on the penalty kill, the team has truly proved that special teams is a difference maker.

Now, let's get to the questions you all were kind enough to send in via X.

Canes mailbags are powered by Segra.

What does the coaching staff credit for the power play improvements? - @kaci_csellar / @Xwing_Dan

One word. Execution.

Following a practice in January, Rod Brind'Amour had a memorable breakdown where he offered his insight on the subject, saying that the team hasn't drastically changed their philosophies, they've just been sharper.

A pass behind a player versus a pass right on the tape can make a massive difference.

A pass a second sooner can make or break getting a high-danger chance versus not.

There's value in patience and waiting for the right look to open up, but it also feels very clear to tell when this team is in attack mode on the man advantage.

We've also heard the phrase "being too cute" several times this year.

Are the units showing a willingness to shoot, or is it just two minutes of looking for the perfect opportunity?

Lest we not forget, it took a long time to get the personnel on each unit settled into what it is now as well. Familiarity has clearly developed and it's paying dividends.

Do you think Kochetkov gets the majority of the starts when he comes back or will they keep playing Raanta since they’ve been winning? - @billsfan_lol / @G92Nuck

The Canes are going to need them both, but I do think that good health-willing, Pyotr Kochetkov is going to become the guy.

Goaltending is such a fascinating question as a whole right now.

How does Spencer Martin factor in? He was really good in his first start with the team.

When will we see Frederik Andersen again? When he's fully ramped back up, he's obviously going to play. It's going to take time, but the hope is that he can be an option down the stretch.

Kochetkov was rolling before he went down with a concussion on January 11. After the trying West Coast road trip, he's 7-1-2 with a .924 save percentage.

Including wins in his last four decisions before going to IR, my gut is telling me that the team will want to try and get Kochetkov back into a groove when the club returns to action on February 6 against Vancouver. However, it will clearly be a fine line to walk.

Rod Brind'Amour has unfortunately had to say that he's leaned on both Kochetkov and Antti Raanta too much at times, leading to either subpar performances or injuries.

So, given that information, I definitely think the most important thing is to be mindful not to overwork either of the above-listed guys. As of now, I think we're all excited to see what Martin can show too.

Who/what has been your most surprising player and/or moment so far this season? - @xCanes23x

Starting with player, Jack Drury is the guy that comes to mind for me.

Whenever I think about him, I think about training camp and how all summer long we talked about how it might come down to him versus Vasily Ponomarev for the final spot at center. Ponomarev got hurt on the first day of camp and Drury became the de facto winner of that battle.

Now, here we are, four months later, and Drury has not only been on the roster the entire season, but as of late, he's essentially become the team's second line center.

A crucial part of the team's power play as well, it's been really nice to see the 2018 second round pick take these steps forward.

As for the best moment of the season, it's hard not to have a recency bias and say Dmitry Orlov's game-winner on Saturday over Arizona. That was awesome. A big goal at a crucial time in a game that the team needed to win, from a player who could use a spark.

Other moments that I've really enjoyed this season:

  • Jordan Martinook's ninth-round shooter winner in Los Angeles earlier this year was very unexpected but very fun.
  • Sebastian Aho's overtime winner on Long Island on November 4 after the team trailed 3-0 rocked. The team had a 3% chance of winning the game with eight minutes left in the third.
  • Andrei Svechnikov's first goal of the season coming as the late third game-winner over Columbus was electric.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov's diving poke on Brady Tkachuk's penalty shot was unforgettable.
  • Ponomarev scoring in his NHL debut in Washington on January 5, as part of a five-goal third period, was storybook stuff.

Any plans to have Shane Willis between the benches more often? - @JoshuaPetters

I'm glad someone else enjoyed this as well. How cool was that?

Big credit to Jim Mallia, in-game producer for Bally Sports South, and his crew for pulling that off.

It definitely feels like that would be a welcomed addition to keep in the mix for upcoming broadcasts. I'm told they are indeed exploring doing it again.

If you could add or change one of the skills competition games, what would it be? - @OneTrueZach

I'll start by saying I was interested to see how this year's format went over.

In recent years, it was very evident that change was needed, so kudos to the league for recognizing that. While I do think that this year's style was a step forward, I'd be curious to hear how many Canes fans watched.

Only utilizing 12 guys from seven different teams feels silly when you have 40 of the league's most talented players under the same roof for a nationally televised event.  Great for those seven fan bases, but what is the appeal to the rest of the league?

It's also not a good look when one of the 12 guys hand-picked to participate openly looked like he couldn't have cared less.

I thought the event was just too long as a whole too.  Two hours instead of three feels more fitting.

Some of the games they had the guys doing gave me flashbacks of sitting in my high school algebra class.  Far too complex for something that's supposed to be tailored for the younger audiences anyway, right?

I get the comparisons to the MLB and that they don't utilize all the All-Stars for the Home Run Derby, but this also isn't that.

I've never seen anything wrong with the American Hockey League's All-Star Skills competition. Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, Rapid Fire, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Pass and Score, Breakaway Relay.  They've had the same setup for as long as I can remember.

I'll watch that on Sunday.

If I could, I would put a lot of money on Dylan Coghlan winning Hardest Shot, if he's tabbed to be in it. For a litany of legal reasons, I can't, but you get the point.

What Canes player could play another sport professionally? - @bigolbush6c

We know Brady Skjei used to be exceptional at football, but it feels like golf would be the easiest transition for one of the guys to make now.

Justin Williams pulled back the curtain for us a bit during his Hall of Fame Weekend, sharing that Skjei and Stefan Noesen are probably the best golfers in the locker room at the moment.

Skjei was also a star when he took part in Canes Day at the Durham Bulls in 2022.

What can't he do?

I'll go with #76.

Worth A Click

Thursday's Start Time Changed

NHL Announces 4 Nations Face-off, Future Olympic Participation

The Storm Report - Episode 12: Midseason Check-In With Don Waddell

Listen: Canes Corner with Rod Brind'Amour

Canes Issue Update On Frederik Andersen

The Storm Report - Episode 11: Sebastian Aho

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

NHL Announces 4 Nations Face-Off, Future Olympic Participation

NHL Announces Start Time Change

Aho Selected By Team MacKinnon In All-Star Player Draft

All-Star Weekend: How To Watch

Special Canes Corner With Rod Brind'Amour To Take Place on Thursday

Mailbag #76: The Moms!

Orlov Scores Late Game-Winner For Canes Over Arizona

Projected Lineup: January 27 vs. Arizona

Preview: January 27 vs. Arizona

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Canes To Host Hockey Talks Game

Canes Beat New Jersey, Sweep Back-To-Back Set

Projected Lineup: January 25 vs. New Jersey

Preview: January 25 vs. New Jersey

Martinook Wins It Late For Canes In Boston

Projected Lineup: January 24 at Boston

Preview: January 24 at Boston

Mistakes Prove Costly In Loss To Minnesota