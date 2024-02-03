Mailbag #77: At The All-Star Break

What does the coaching staff credit for the power play improvements? - @kaci_csellar / @Xwing_Dan

One word. Execution.

Following a practice in January, Rod Brind'Amour had a memorable breakdown where he offered his insight on the subject, saying that the team hasn't drastically changed their philosophies, they've just been sharper.

A pass behind a player versus a pass right on the tape can make a massive difference.

A pass a second sooner can make or break getting a high-danger chance versus not.

There's value in patience and waiting for the right look to open up, but it also feels very clear to tell when this team is in attack mode on the man advantage.

We've also heard the phrase "being too cute" several times this year.

Are the units showing a willingness to shoot, or is it just two minutes of looking for the perfect opportunity?

Lest we not forget, it took a long time to get the personnel on each unit settled into what it is now as well. Familiarity has clearly developed and it's paying dividends.

Do you think Kochetkov gets the majority of the starts when he comes back or will they keep playing Raanta since they’ve been winning? - @billsfan_lol / @G92Nuck

The Canes are going to need them both, but I do think that good health-willing, Pyotr Kochetkov is going to become the guy.

Goaltending is such a fascinating question as a whole right now.

How does Spencer Martin factor in? He was really good in his first start with the team.

When will we see Frederik Andersen again? When he's fully ramped back up, he's obviously going to play. It's going to take time, but the hope is that he can be an option down the stretch.

Kochetkov was rolling before he went down with a concussion on January 11. After the trying West Coast road trip, he's 7-1-2 with a .924 save percentage.

Including wins in his last four decisions before going to IR, my gut is telling me that the team will want to try and get Kochetkov back into a groove when the club returns to action on February 6 against Vancouver. However, it will clearly be a fine line to walk.

Rod Brind'Amour has unfortunately had to say that he's leaned on both Kochetkov and Antti Raanta too much at times, leading to either subpar performances or injuries.

So, given that information, I definitely think the most important thing is to be mindful not to overwork either of the above-listed guys. As of now, I think we're all excited to see what Martin can show too.