Canes Issue Update On Frederik Andersen

RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today issued the following statements regarding goaltender Frederik Andersen:

Don Waddell:

“In November, Frederik Andersen was diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms. He has been on anti-coagulation medication since that time, and working with a team of experts to obtain medical opinions as to how he can return to playing safely. Frederik has resumed off-ice activities without complication and will now begin limited on-ice conditioning. We will provide additional updates as the process continues to progress.”

Frederik Andersen:

“I am thrilled that I’m a step closer to joining my teammates and competing on the ice. I feel grateful for the help and support I’ve received from my family and doctors, as well as the entire Hurricanes organization.”