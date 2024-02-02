NHL Announces 4 Nations Face-Off, Future Olympic Participation

2026 & 2030 Olympics
In addition to next year's four-team event, NHL players will soon be able to represent their countries at the Olympic Games for the first time since 2014.
As far as presence from the league's 32 franchises goes, Carolina could have one of the heaviest. Below is a list of players who could be under consideration by their respective nations:
Canada - Brent Burns
Czechia - Martin Necas
Denmark - Frederik Andersen
Finland - Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Teuvo Teravainen
Russia - Dmitry Orlov, Alexander Nikishin, Andrei Svechnikov
United States - Jaccob Slavin
The above list is certainly contingent on several things, including countries qualifying and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision on Russia. A lot can change in two years and it's anyone's guess what could happen between now and then.
The 2026 Olympics will take place in Milan, Italy, and are scheduled from February 6-22. Games will take place on NHL-sized rinks, as opposed to international-sized rinks, where they'd previously been played.
The 2030 Olympics are now set to take place in France, with the hockey portion specifically taking place in Nice.