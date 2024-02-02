NHL Announces 4 Nations Face-Off, Future Olympic Participation

4 Nations Face-Off

Featuring international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from February 12-20 next year.

Played in two North American cities – one in Canada and one in the United States, the event will consist of a total of seven games played over nine days, along with two designated training/practice days before gameplay begins.

Because of this, NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024-25 season.

Three current Canes players are likely to be selected to represent their countries at the tournament, as Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are likely locks for Finland, and Jaccob Slavin should be a strong candidate for the red, white, and blue.

Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL Players (20 skaters, 3 goalies) selected by each National Association. Players must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024.