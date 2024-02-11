Kochetkov Shuts Out Devils On Whalers Night

Pyotr The Great...

It took 63:40 to find the first and only goal of the contest, largely because Kochetkov and Vitek Vanecek were strong between the pipes.

Some of Kochetkov's best work came in the first period when he was tasked with being shorthanded twice. Including a point-blank stop on Nico Hischier, it set the tone for the evening as a whole.

The second period was his busiest frame of the evening in terms of volume, having to turn away 13 shots. Shot totals remained close all evening, and it wasn't as if New Jersey was completely pulling away, but Kochetkov's work was still crucial to keep the game scoreless.

As the game progressed to the third, the 24-year-old once again did his part, sending the Canes to their 11th overtime of the season.

In the extra session, he had to turn away a pair of bids from Tyler Toffoli, before his team was finally able to find the back of the net.

After the final horn sounded, it was the second shutout of the season for Kochetkov and the sixth of his young NHL career.

"He was sharp. Countless saves at big times. He was the difference, for sure," Rod Brind'Amour said post-game. "We're just in the beginning stages of what we're going to see out of him."