Mailbag #78: Ted Drury

RALEIGH, NC. - Ted Drury isn't just Jack's father, he's also a former Hartford Whaler.
Ahead of Saturday's Whalers Night, what better time than now to ask him about his career, watching his son, and ... Tripp Tracy.
What comes to mind when he thinks about his time in Hartford? What's it been like watching Jack?
RALEIGH, NC. - Ted Drury isn't just Jack's father, he's also a former Hartford Whaler.
Ahead of Saturday's Whalers Night, what better time than now to ask him about his career, watching his son, and ... Tripp Tracy.
When you think back to your time with the Whalers, what comes to mind? - Anonymous via Email
Well, I remember Skip [Cunningham] and Bob [Gorman], they certainly come to mind. (laughs)
I remember Tripp Tracy coming down for a game and visiting, he was still up at Harvard then.
I remember a lot of the players that wound up being Canes and are guys who are still in Raleigh. I just spoke with Steve Rice recently and I remember playing with him.
There were a lot of good people there.
Any good Tripp Tracy Stories? - @CanesStats
First, I would say that Tripp was born for the job he has.
This is a timely story with the Beanpot being this week.
When we won the Beanpot at Harvard, Tripp was our goalie. He played very well and was largely responsible for us winning, so he got interviewed after the game.
The interviewer was a guy named Gene Lavanchy.
Well, I don't even think Gene got to ask a question, Tripp just started speaking.
Three minutes later he was still speaking, and that was the interview.
What's your favorite memory from your pro career? - Anonymous via DM
Getting to play in the Olympics was special.
Winning a playoff series in Anaheim was great too. We beat Phoenix one year in the first round and that was really exciting and special.
What’s it like seeing Jack graduate from Harvard to keep the Drury legacy going? - @OneTrueZach
It was very special.
It was very special and a real privilege. It was unfortunate that his time at Harvard was cut short due to the pandemic, but of course, other people had much bigger hurdles to climb.
But to see him in that environment was so special, and for him to be at that school was special as well.
© Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
What were the emotions like watching Jack's first NHL game, first NHL goal, and his first star interview all in the same night for the same organization you played for? - @xCanes23x
It was very exciting.
We flew down that morning. Two of my other sons and I had some real travel issues, so we wound up having to fly into Charlotte and then drive to get there.
We missed the start of the game and I think we had been in our seats for about two minutes before he scored.
It was such a whirlwind and it was something I'm sure none of us will every forget.
What do you think was the best advice/habit you gave to your son as a youth hockey player to prepare him for a professional career in hockey? - @lasagna_zero
That's a good question.
It's a simple thing, but I'd say focusing on what's within your control.
Any pro athlete has to figure it out quickly and it's important.
It's something that my wife (Liz) and I always tried to preach to him.
Canes Celebrate Black Excellence Campaign
Canes Issue Update On Frederik Andersen
Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?