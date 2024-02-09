Mailbag #78: Ted Drury

When you think back to your time with the Whalers, what comes to mind? - Anonymous via Email

Well, I remember Skip [Cunningham] and Bob [Gorman], they certainly come to mind. (laughs)

I remember Tripp Tracy coming down for a game and visiting, he was still up at Harvard then.

I remember a lot of the players that wound up being Canes and are guys who are still in Raleigh. I just spoke with Steve Rice recently and I remember playing with him.

There were a lot of good people there.

Any good Tripp Tracy Stories? - @CanesStats

First, I would say that Tripp was born for the job he has.

This is a timely story with the Beanpot being this week.

When we won the Beanpot at Harvard, Tripp was our goalie. He played very well and was largely responsible for us winning, so he got interviewed after the game.

The interviewer was a guy named Gene Lavanchy.

Well, I don't even think Gene got to ask a question, Tripp just started speaking.

Three minutes later he was still speaking, and that was the interview.