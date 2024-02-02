NHL to hold 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in 2025

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid is getting his opportunity to represent Canada in a best-on-best international tournament.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is expected to play with Team Canada at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, also featuring the United States, Sweden and Finland.

"Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true," McDavid said Friday. "I've been vocal about this and I feel that it's important for hockey as we continue to try and grow our game internationally and at home."

McDavid, 27, last represented his country at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark where Canada finished fourth. He has not been a part of a best-on-best tournament since playing with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The in-season 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of a total of seven games played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, along with two practice days, Feb. 10-11, and will be held in two yet-to-be named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States.

McDavid was on the stage along with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, representing the United States, Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, representing Finland, and Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, representing Sweden when NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement prior to the 2024 NHL Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena, the host venue for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

The Commissioner also announced the NHL will return to Olympic participation, starting in 2026 in Milan, Italy, and again in 2030, with the host for the 2030 Olympics expected to be chosen later this year by the International Olympic Committee.

The League previously shut down for about two weeks to allow players to compete in the Olympics in 1998 (Nagano, Japan), 2002 (Salt Lake City), 2006 (Turin, Italy), 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi, Russia). NHL players did not participate in the 2018 or 2022 Olympics.

"Our intention in terms of an international calendar is to go to the Olympics in 2026, two years later play the World Cup, and two years after that go to the Olympics in 2030, and two years after that play a World Cup," Bettman said. "That's the cycle we want to get on."

Bettman said the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-off is a "bit of an appetizer," for the upcoming Olympics and subsequent World Cup tournament.

McDavid has led the charge trying to get NHL players back on the international stage in a best-on-best format. The World Championship is held annually at the same time as the Stanley Cup Playoffs, preventing top players from various countries from participating.