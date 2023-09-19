Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Domenick Fensore
If you haven't seen the 2019 third-round pick play and you were able to catch some of this weekend's action, boy, were you treated to a show.
Let's cut to the chase - this kid is really, really talented.
With world-class skating abilities and the smarts to go along with them, Fensore is a dream for a coach on the power play. He showcased all of those traits together on the club's very first goal of the tournament, lurking netside to stuff one home on the man advantage.
The obvious drawback is that he's listed at 5-foot-7, 151 lbs., but the question certainly begs, how much does that matter?
Given that Carolina has a treasure chest's worth of NHL defensemen, it feels logical to say that Fensore won't be in Raleigh to start the season, but wherever he does wind up will certainly warrant your watching.
"I don't know a better skater. He's smooth and he can move the puck. You can tell that he's used to doing a lot himself, so it's one of those things where it's figuring out the pro game will be his adjustment. But he can fly. He's got all the tools, there's no question about it. He's got a lot of fire, which you want in a player. He deserves to play a lot in all situations and here at the Showcase he did really well for himself." - Canes Assistant Coach Tim Gleason