Takeaways From The 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

Ryan Suzuki

It's been a turbulent few years for Carolina's top selection in 2019. Injuries have unfortunately impacted his development, but the now 22-year-old looked every bit of a first-round pick at the event.

As Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said ahead of the action, the tournament is, "more about the process than the results," but Suzuki checked both boxes, producing two goals and an assist in the three-game sweep.

Also showcasing his bag of tricks going 3/3 in the shootout, it feels as though a clean bill of health has the forward ready for an imperative year in his career.

"Obviously, the bar is higher for Ryan, but each and every game he got a little bit better and a little bit better. The defensive side of his game, especially in the win over Nashville, was great. He was forcing turnovers, he had his stick on the ice and was coming back through the middle, being above his center. The little things that he needs to do to be the player that we expect him to be, and to be the player that he expects to be, he did. All of those little details are important to show in a tournament like this, where some may think it's all about the points." - Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke