Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick From Senators

Carolina sends forward Jamieson Rees to Ottawa

2568x1444 F Jamieson Rees
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jamieson Rees.

Rees, 23, has registered four points (0g, 4a) in 37 AHL games with Springfield and Charlotte this season. He has recorded 84 points (29g, 55a) in 192 career AHL games with Springfield, Charlotte, and the Chicago Wolves. The Hamilton, Ont., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Andersen, Canes Blank Panthers

Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Florida

Preview: March 14 vs. Florida

Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut

Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

Preview: March 12 vs. New York

Canes Re-Sign Lemieux To One-Year Contract

Canes Use Seven Different Goal Scorers, Rout Flames

Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Calgary

Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

Preview: March 9 at New Jersey

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago (AHL)

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Canes Corner With Cam Ward Set For March 11