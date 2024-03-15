Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick From Senators

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Jamieson Rees.

Rees, 23, has registered four points (0g, 4a) in 37 AHL games with Springfield and Charlotte this season. He has recorded 84 points (29g, 55a) in 192 career AHL games with Springfield, Charlotte, and the Chicago Wolves. The Hamilton, Ont., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.