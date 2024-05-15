Playoff Notebook: Pesce Returns To Practice

RALEIGH, NC. - Following a day of rest and recovery, the Carolina Hurricanes returned to practice on Wednesday, refining their game ahead of another do-or-die contest.
Showing the same personnel that earned a victory in Game 5 on Monday in New York, the team did have one extra among the mix though - a returning Brett Pesce.
For the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in Round 1, Game 2, the Canes defenseman skated with his teammates, a step toward potentially getting back in the lineup.
Rod Brind'Amour said that the defenseman's status remains unchanged from not expecting to have him available in this round, however, when the head coach was asked if he'd consider putting Pesce back in this series if the defenseman said he was good to go, he said he'd consider it.
"Definitely. You could. I'm not sure you would, but you definitely could," the bench boss answered.
Pesce skated on the team's fourth defensive pair today with Dylan Coghlan, as Brady Skjei and Tony DeAngelo continued working together.