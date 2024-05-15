Playoff Notebook: Pesce Returns To Practice

Keep It Consistent & Keep Building...

The mood of the team at and following practice certainly looked like a group that has added some confidence to their preexisting belief over the past few days, but when the microphones came out, the messaging remained consistent.

Understanding that their backs are still against the wall, the team is hoping to continue adding to what made them successful in Games 4 & 5.

"They're trying to close it out and we're fighting for our lives. It's two teams who are trying to win a hockey game," Jordan Martinook offered when asked to set the scene for Game 6. "We need to bring what we brought last game and bring even a little more."

With the teams now having met five times in the last 10 days there's little left to surprise at this point. Carolina has had plenty of material to learn from, both what to do, and what not to do.

"You never block out the successful stuff and you never block out the bad stuff. You've got to learn from it and make sure you don't repeat it," Brind'Amour answered when asked about his team having the momentum. "As boring as it is, you've got to win one game again and that's all we're focused on."

Always quick to defend his players' effort, the head coach believes that if his team has the same jump tomorrow night, they'll be in a position to make themselves successful once more.

"You can't ask for guys to give more than they're giving. You can't ask for the goalie to stop more pucks," Brind'Amour continued. "They're going to go and do their best and that's all that we've always asked our guys. I'm sure we'll get that."