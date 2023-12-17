Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Perets, 23, has registered a 5-5-1 record, 2.38 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 11 ECHL games with the Admirals this season. He earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 41 NCAA games with Quinnipiac in 2022-23, leading the Bobcats to the first national championship in program history. In parts of three seasons at Quinnipiac from 2021-23, he posted a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and 21 shutouts.

The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, in both 2021-22 and 2022-23, and he was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., native signed with the Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent on April 11, 2023.