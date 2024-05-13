Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 5 at NYR

NEW YORK - Rod Brind'Amour played it coy on Monday morning when asked who his starting netminder would be for Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

Frederik Andersen was in what is normally the starter's crease as the Carolina Hurricanes started their day at Madison Square Garden, with Pytor Kochetkov at the opposite end of the ice.

However, when the head coach was asked if he'd be turning back to Freddie for a second consecutive game, all Brind'Amour had to say was, "Maybe."

"A lot goes into (the decision) now because (how each goalie is feeling) is the number one concern," Brind'Amour continued. "We had a good rotation going, do we go back to that because that's when we had the most success? There's been a lot of discussions."

Andersen stopped 22 out of 25 shots faced in Saturday's Game 4 victory, forcing a second trip to the Big Apple. In Game 3, Kochetkov also stopped 22 out of 25, but took the overtime loss.

In front of their crease, the Canes are expected to go with the same lineup that was victorious in Raleigh.

Brind'Amour shared on Sunday that Brett Pesce has resumed skating after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 2 of Round 1, but he was not on the ice with the team at morning skate.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

TBD

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Skjei

PP2: Guentzel, Kuznetsov, Necas, and Noesen with DeAngelo/Burns