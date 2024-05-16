Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to stick with the same recipe that led to success in Games 4 & 5 on Thursday, as they look to even their series against the New York Rangers at 3-3.

Rod Brind'Amour did not outright name a starting goaltender at this morning's media availability, but given that Frederik Andersen was not on the ice with the extras to start the day, most are expecting it will be him again.

Andersen was the winning backstop in both of the team's victories and had a relatively light evening of work on Monday, stopping 20 out of 21 shots faced.

In front of him, the team is not expected to make any changes to the lineup of 18 skaters.

Brind'Amour confirmed this morning that despite the fact that Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, he will not be an option to return.

The team did make alterations to their power play, which is 1-for-20 in the series, at yesterday's skate. Jake Guentzel was moved back to the first unit, while Teuvo Teravainen rejoined Brent Burns on the second group.

Both full units are listed below.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -160

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Skjei

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Burns