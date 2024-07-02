First Glance: The Canes' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Examining the trends, the trips and how the Canes' 82 games in 188 days will unfold

7.2.24 Schedule Article
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Open your calendar, connect with your friends and family, and get set to make some plans.

The Carolina Hurricanes' 2024-25 regular season schedule is here.

To view the team's six-game exhibition schedule that was announced last week, click here.

Opening Night

The Canes will open their 27th season in North Carolina on Friday, October 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will be Jake Guentzel's first trip back to Raleigh and it will also open a home-road back-to-back set, as the same two teams will meet again on Saturday, October 12 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Start Times

All Monday-Saturday home games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the following games:

  • Friday, November 29 vs. Florida - 3 p.m. (Black Friday)
  • Saturday, February 8 vs. Utah - 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 12 vs. New York (Rangers) - 3:30 p.m.

All Sunday home games will begin at 5 p.m. with the exception of the following games:

  • Sunday, January 5 vs. Pittsburgh - 6 p.m.

It is worth keeping in mind that some start time changes may transpire following the announcement of NC State's basketball schedules.

The Foes

The Canes will play all Metropolitan Division teams four times, twice at home and twice on the road, with the exception of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Carolina will only face those two teams, and all eight Atlantic Division teams, three times in order to keep the schedule at 82 games.

The Canes will play all Western Conference opponents twice, once at home and once on the road.

Home Ice Advantage

Carolina finished 27-10-4 at PNC Arena during the 2023-24 regular season campaign, the second-most wins at home by any Eastern Conference.

The team's longest home stretch of the upcoming schedule will be five games, taking place from January 4-12.

Conversely, the club will have one six-game road trip. The team goes away for its annual road trip during the NC State Fair from October 18-28, including stops in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Active Around The Holidays

Whether you're looking for something to do with the family or an excuse to get away from them, the Canes schedule can assist with both this season.

The team will take on the New York Rangers the night before American Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 27) and then be right back in action for a Black Friday battle against Florida (3 p.m.). They'll then also play on Saturday, turning it right back around against the Panthers at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Leading into the holiday break the Canes will play December 20, 22, and 23, with all three being on the road. Following the league-mandated off days of December 24-26, the team will get immediately back to work with a back-to-back against the Devils, starting in New Jersey on December 27 before turning around to host them at PNC Arena on December 28.

4 Nations Face-Off Break

The NHL won't be hosting a 2025 All-Star Game, because the newly-established 4 Nations Tournament will take place from February 12-20. Because NHL players will be playing in the tournament, no team will be playing during that time.

The Canes will be off from February 9-21.

By The Month

The busiest month of the team's season will be November when they'll play 15 games.

Eight of the games will be in Raleigh, while seven will be on the road.

Setting Up Shop On Sundays

23 of Carolina's 41 home games will take place on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

In total, the breakdown by day of the week is as follows:

Monday: One (1) Game
Tuesday: Seven (7) Games
Wednesday: Two (2) Games
Thursday: Eight (8) Games
Friday: Seven (7) Games
Saturday: Seven (7) Games
Sunday: Nine (9) Games

Additional Dates To Jot Down

Tuesday, October 15: Longtime Canes defender Brett Pesce returns to town for the first time, as Stefan Noesen, Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils arrive for the first Metropolitan Division matchup of the year.

Sunday, November 3: As he continues to chase down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record, Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to town.

Thursday, January 30: Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks make their lone trip of the season to North Carolina.

Saturday, February 8: Utah Hockey Club plays their first game in Raleigh, as the two teams battle in their final bout before the 4 Nations Faceoff break.

Saturday, March 1: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers kick off a back-to-back weekend set against teams from Alberta for the Canes.

Tuesday, March 25: Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators finally make their trip to town.

