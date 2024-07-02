First Glance: The Canes' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Additional Dates To Jot Down
Tuesday, October 15: Longtime Canes defender Brett Pesce returns to town for the first time, as Stefan Noesen, Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils arrive for the first Metropolitan Division matchup of the year.
Sunday, November 3: As he continues to chase down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record, Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to town.
Thursday, January 30: Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks make their lone trip of the season to North Carolina.
Saturday, February 8: Utah Hockey Club plays their first game in Raleigh, as the two teams battle in their final bout before the 4 Nations Faceoff break.
Saturday, March 1: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers kick off a back-to-back weekend set against teams from Alberta for the Canes.
Tuesday, March 25: Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators finally make their trip to town.