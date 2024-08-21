Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 13

RALEIGH, NC. - As the Carolina Hurricanes get set for training camp in mid-September, the Durham Bulls are celebrating the upcoming 2024-25 Canes' season with their annual "Hockey Night" at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, Sept. 13 against the Norfolk Tides.

The Bulls will once again sport specialty crossover jerseys, a staple of the annual event since its debut in 2018, which will then be auctioned off to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. This year's threads feature the Canes' vintage Stormy mark intertwined with the Bulls' "D" logo across the chest, as well as a short-sleeve version of Carolina's primary home sweater striping.

Tickets are available by clicking here, and fans can pre-order the jerseys or snag a Bulls "Hockey Night" hat by clicking here. Keep an eye on the Bulls' social media channels for more details as the date approaches.