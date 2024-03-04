Derrenbacher's Path From Raleigh To A Gold Medal

RALEIGH, NC. - When Mary Derrenbacher first put on a pair of ice skates, girls hockey in Raleigh wasn't a thing yet.

Fast forward 10 years and she's already a gold medalist.

There's both "blame" and credit for that happening, and above all, an exceptionally talented 15-year-old hockey player with a very bright future.

“It’s all her brother Jack's fault,” Mary's father, Chris, said with a laugh when asked how a young girl born in 2008 wanted to get involved in ice hockey in the first place. "When he got into it, she got into it. It was one of those things that whatever he did, she did."

Three years apart in age, Mary agreed that her sibling had initially inspired her love for the sport, even though it meant she had to play with the boys growing up.

"It was nice to be able to compete with him at a young age," Mary shared, reflecting on some of her earliest memories with the game. "He's my big brother and obviously, I wanted to be like him."