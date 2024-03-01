Mailbag #79: Spencer Martin

You seem to be cool & never bothered. Is that true or just a facade? - @browntruck79

I'm definitely not [cool and never bothered]. (laughs)

But that's part of being a good pro, right? I try to be as consistent as I can for these guys so they don't have to worry about what emotional state I'm in. I've been through enough stuff in my career.

You have to realize that little bumps are just little bumps.

Who do you credit for at least always appearing so calm, cool, and collected?

Well, I have a huge group around me, starting with my family.

My mom is like my best friend. I talk to her nonstop.

She's been hearing my thoughts as a goalie since I started playing when I was little. I bounce a lot of stuff off of her. Having her there for my first game with the team was really cool.

My girl and my teammates keep me pretty locked in too.

There was that stretch where I wasn't playing for a few weeks, but they kept me pretty motivated to be a part of this.

Do you feel you modeled your game after any other goalie in the league as you grew up? - @GSF_Spanish / @socsportsfan

Not really. I've always been a guy who likes to watch everybody and take small things to see if they work.

If I try something and it doesn't work, then it's on to the next.

There are a lot of different ways to try and mold your game, even though it all looks very similar these days. All goalies are using a very similar technique, but it's the way you do it.

I think I'm pretty experimental, which I actually find keeps it pretty fun in practice.

Who were some of your favorites to watch growing up?

I loved James Reimer in Toronto because that's where I grew up. He's a fellow Christian guy, so that was cool to learn.

Ryan Miller was my favorite goalie because I had season tickets to Buffalo. So that made playing (last Sunday) really cool. Miller is also why I've worn #30.

Did you ever get to meet either of those guys?

Yeah, I got to meet Reimer when I was in junior, but that was a few years ago now.

My brother-in-law (Jonah Gadjovich of the Florida Panthers) played with him in San Jose, so I actually got to go to dinner with him a few times now too.

I know he was here in Carolina as well, so a few guys in the room know him and that's pretty cool.

As for Ryan Miller, I stood in line for an autograph a long time ago, but that's about it.

Was it your family that had season tickets to the Sabres?

Yeah, my uncle. We like an hour across the border and he would bring me to what felt like every weekend.

I got to watch guys like Danny Briere, and Chris Drury, back when the Sabres were really good. That's why I became a Sabres fan, even growing up a Leafs fan.