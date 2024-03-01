Mailbag #79: Spencer Martin

How did the inspiration for the new mask come about? Favorite goalies growing up? Celebrity doppelgagners?

2.29.24 Martin Mailbag
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Is there a better feel-good story involving the Carolina Hurricanes this season than Spencer Martin?

After a tough start to the season with a last-place team, the 28-year-old netminder has been practically lights out since joining his new club - one that has aspirations of a deep playoff run.

He's only been around for about five weeks, so this week we asked him your questions to get to know him a little better.

How are you liking the area so far? - @KyrieAndrews

It's been good.

My favorite part is definitely the home game atmosphere.

I've only gotten one start at PNC so far, but it was pretty wild.

[Pyotr Kochetkov] has had some huge games in net there and I want that for myself.

What did you know about Raleigh before arriving?

I'd only played there in a preseason game, but I backed up a ton of games, so I knew what kind of atmosphere it was.

I didn't know much about the city other than the visiting team hotel and the area around it, but it's been fun to explore.

Why chrome for the mask? (No judgment, it's sick) - @DoccieWoccy

My first few games with Vancouver I had a chrome helmet and it was probably the best stretch of my career. Then I got shut down and I wasn't allowed to wear that mask anymore.

So when I came here I was like, you know what, it would be really cool to do that again.

I wanted to be a little all-out and flashy and not have to worry about [being told not to do that again]. It's been fun to bring that energy back.

What was the reason behind the choice for the Bible verse on your mask? - @xCanes23x

I was on the way to the rink a few weeks ago and I hadn't played in like three weeks or so. I was kind of discouraged and the way that I check myself to ensure that I'm locked in before I get to the rink is I read the Bible verse of the day.

That one (Deuteronomy 31:8) was the one on that day and I found myself thinking about resiliency and consistency.

After I read it, I felt lifted and I thought it would be a good thing to have with me the rest of the year.

You seem to be cool & never bothered. Is that true or just a facade? - @browntruck79

I'm definitely not [cool and never bothered]. (laughs)

But that's part of being a good pro, right? I try to be as consistent as I can for these guys so they don't have to worry about what emotional state I'm in. I've been through enough stuff in my career.

You have to realize that little bumps are just little bumps.

Who do you credit for at least always appearing so calm, cool, and collected?

Well, I have a huge group around me, starting with my family.

My mom is like my best friend. I talk to her nonstop.

She's been hearing my thoughts as a goalie since I started playing when I was little. I bounce a lot of stuff off of her. Having her there for my first game with the team was really cool.

My girl and my teammates keep me pretty locked in too.

There was that stretch where I wasn't playing for a few weeks, but they kept me pretty motivated to be a part of this.

Do you feel you modeled your game after any other goalie in the league as you grew up? - @GSF_Spanish / @socsportsfan

Not really. I've always been a guy who likes to watch everybody and take small things to see if they work.

If I try something and it doesn't work, then it's on to the next.

There are a lot of different ways to try and mold your game, even though it all looks very similar these days. All goalies are using a very similar technique, but it's the way you do it.

I think I'm pretty experimental, which I actually find keeps it pretty fun in practice.

Who were some of your favorites to watch growing up?

I loved James Reimer in Toronto because that's where I grew up. He's a fellow Christian guy, so that was cool to learn.

Ryan Miller was my favorite goalie because I had season tickets to Buffalo. So that made playing (last Sunday) really cool. Miller is also why I've worn #30.

Did you ever get to meet either of those guys?

Yeah, I got to meet Reimer when I was in junior, but that was a few years ago now.

My brother-in-law (Jonah Gadjovich of the Florida Panthers) played with him in San Jose, so I actually got to go to dinner with him a few times now too.

I know he was here in Carolina as well, so a few guys in the room know him and that's pretty cool.

As for Ryan Miller, I stood in line for an autograph a long time ago, but that's about it.

Was it your family that had season tickets to the Sabres?

Yeah, my uncle. We like an hour across the border and he would bring me to what felt like every weekend.

I got to watch guys like Danny Briere, and Chris Drury, back when the Sabres were really good.  That's why I became a Sabres fan, even growing up a Leafs fan.

Why #41? - @wnderify / @MuffinLikeSport

I was looking at the list of available numbers and my house number is #41 so I was like alright, that makes sense.

When I first picked it I thought it was cool because I couldn't think of any other goalies that wore #41, but then like the next day, I realized that there were a handful that wear it - Jaroslav Halak, Scott Wedgewood, Anthony Stolarz, Vitek Vanecek.

If you weren't playing hockey, what would you be doing?

That's a really good question. I honestly have no idea.

Probably trying to coach.

Have the boys given you a nickname since Marty is already taken? - @Dilly_P919

"Spence."

They told me Marty was taken.

It's kind of nice to be this far into my career and get a switch-up on both the number and nickname.

How much time did you have to pack after hearing you'd been picked up by the Canes? How was that whole experience? - @CaniacKara

I got the call in the afternoon (on Friday, January 19).

I was on a 6 a.m. flight the next day, so I was at the airport at 4 a.m. on Saturday so I could be at practice that day with Carolina.

It was a really, really quick turnaround, and given that I wanted to be at least a little bit rested, my girl took care of the packing. She was basically handling that as I was moving on (mentally), so I appreciated that.

Is she in Raleigh with you now?

She is. She made it about a week later.

She missed the first game, but I'm happy to have her there.

Has he ever listened to Port Huron and does he know he looks like their lead singer? - @mcache1

I have not.

Have you ever been told you have any other celebrity doppelgangers?

I have, and it really hurt my feelings.

Peter Dinklage.

So, the Abbotsford Canucks posted a few side-by-sides. One of our guys looked like Bradley Cooper, another guy looked like Michael B. Jordan, and all these were great. Then I swiped to the last one and it was me and Dinklage.

You know what? It’s kind of there. It stung, but it’s funny.

