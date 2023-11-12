Canes To Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Game Wednesday

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer awareness game, presented by UNC Health, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m.

Hurricanes players Jesper Fast, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, and Antti Raanta will visit UNC Children’s Hospital on Monday, Nov. 13, to meet with local children currently battling cancer. The team will also host a cancer patient from UNC Children’s Hospital for a special game-day experience on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Corporate partners will show their support for Hockey Fights Cancer by changing their dasher board logos to lavender for the game.

The Hurricanes are also partnering with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive at PNC Arena on Monday, Nov. 13. Blood donations are incredibly important in supporting a patient’s battle with cancer, helping to replenish red blood cells and platelets as they undergo treatment. The Blood Connection has various locations to donate throughout the Triangle. For more information, visit TheBloodConnection.org.

Cancer awareness, research, and support groups, including Hockey Fights Cancer partners such as The V Foundation and American Cancer Society, will be on the PNC Arena concourse to speak with fans and share their respective missions. Community partners and Hurricanes Season Ticket Members have nominated cancer survivors, patients, and individuals critical to the fight for activities and recognition during Wednesday’s game.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will host a game-day auction on Wednesday that will include autographed Hockey Fights Cancer items. To view items or participate in the auction, visit Canes.GiveSmart.com or text “Canes” to 76278. Additionally, 250 limited-edition, Hockey Fights Cancer mystery pucks will be sold at the kiosk outside of Section 129 for $45 apiece. Each puck is signed by a Hurricanes player and comes with a certificate of authenticity and tax receipt. All proceeds benefit the Foundation.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer is a National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association initiative dedicated to one of hockey's most important fights. The Hurricanes are proud to participate and assist in raising awareness and showcasing the work that our partners are doing to fight cancer. Together, the hockey community looks to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer. The campaign lasts from November 1-30, with each Club hosting an awareness night between those dates.