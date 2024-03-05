Canes Sign Comtois To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Max Comtois to a one-year contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level through the end of the 2023-24 season.

“Max is a physical forward with lots of NHL games under his belt,” said Waddell. “His experience at this level will add to our organizational depth at that position."

Comtois, 25, has tallied 86 points (38g, 48a) in 210 career NHL games, all with Anaheim. He earned 19 points (9g, 10a) in 64 games with the Ducks last season and registered a career-high 33 points (16g, 17a) in 55 NHL games in 2020-21. The 6’2”, 210-pound forward has skated in 45 AHL games with Chicago this season, recording 28 points (12g, 16a). Comtois has posted 53 points (22g, 31a) in 80 career AHL games with Chicago and San Diego since debuting with the Gulls in 2018-19. The Longueuil, Quebec, native also played 205 QMJHL games with Victoria and Drummondville from 2015-19, tallying 244 points (123g, 121a). Comtois has represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-19) and two IIHF World Championships (2021-22), captaining his team at the 2019 World Juniors and winning gold at the 2018 World Juniors and 2021 World Championship.