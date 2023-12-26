Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Perets reassigned to Norfolk (ECHL)

12.24.23 Raanta
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Antti Raanta from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Raanta, 34, was reassigned to Chicago on Dec. 17 and earned a 1-0-1 record, 2.90 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in two AHL appearances with the Wolves. Raanta has earned a 6-5-1 record, 3.61 goals-against average, .854 save percentage and one shutout in 14 NHL games with Carolina this season. The 6’0”, 190-pound goaltender signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, and he has made 69 appearances with the team over the last three seasons, posting a 40-13-8 record, 2.59 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and seven shutouts. Raanta and Frederik Andersen became the first goaltending duo in franchise history to win the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2021-22, when Carolina allowed a league-low 202 goals. The Rauma, Finland, native has tallied a 133-78-28 record, 2.49 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 267 career NHL games with Chicago, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina.

Perets, 23, has registered a 5-5-1 record, 2.38 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 11 ECHL games with the Admirals this season. He earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 41 NCAA games with Quinnipiac in 2022-23, leading the Bobcats to the first national championship in program history. In parts of three seasons at Quinnipiac from 2021-23, he posted a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and 21 shutouts. The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., native signed with the Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent on April 11, 2023.

