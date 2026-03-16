Canes To Host Mental Health Awareness Night

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes will host Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) on Wednesday, March 18th, when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. The NHL’s Hockey Talks initiative encourages conversations about mental well-being and reducing stigmas associated with mental health. Fans can complete a Hockey Talks sign, focused on positive affirmations and words of encouragement. Signs will be shared with the players at the game in the fan tunnel and on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to send a special message to the players through the Canes social channels ahead of the game.

“Every child deserves to feel supported and mentally healthy,” said Colleen Briggs, President of the Blue Cross NC Foundation and Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Blue Cross NC. “That’s why we’re helping coaches, educators, and community partners, including the Carolina Hurricanes, recognize when a young person may be struggling and know how to respond. Together, we are building a healthier, more connected future for children and youth across North Carolina.”

Blue Cross NC is bringing Youth Mental Health First Aid Training to all 100 counties of North Carolina. This training equips adults who regularly interact with young people with the skills to identify and respond to mental health challenges, using a five-step action plan for both crisis and non-crisis situations to foster a safe, supportive environment. Blue Cross NC hosted a Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course for youth hockey coaches at Lenovo Center last year.

The Hurricanes will have community groups on the South Plaza before the game, including: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI NC), 22 Saves Hockey, 500 Fist Bumps, Dogs with a Purpose, Foundation of Hope, Grayson Murray Foundation, Lucy Daniels Center, Movember and The Hidden Opponent. These organizations provide information, resources and support to individuals and families affected by mental illness, including crisis lines available via call or text.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the following local support lines: HopeLine (919-231-4525 or 877-231-4525, available via call 24/7 or 877-231-4525 via text from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and NAMI (800-451-9682 via call or 919-999-6527 via text, both available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), the leading not-for-profit health plan in North Carolina, is committed to improving the health and well-being of its customers and communities.

Since 1933, the company has developed programs and initiatives that give North Carolinians the opportunity to live healthier lives. Blue Cross NC serves more than 5.3 million members, including approximately 1.2 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com.