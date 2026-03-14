Preview: March 14 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes head south to close out their season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena this evening.
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When: Saturday, March 14
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 41-18-6 (88 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, March 12
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Lightning Record: 40-20-4 (84 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)
Lightning Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, March 12