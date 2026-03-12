Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. St. Louis

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Brandon Bussi between the pipes on Thursday when they face the St. Louis Blues.

25-4-1 in his first 30 starts, Bussi had his personal nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday in Calgary, but will try to begin a new one tonight as he faces the Blues for the second time in three months.

In front of him, the team will keep the same lineup of skaters that they utilized for Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Nikolaj Ehlers was a full participant in morning skate after avoiding disaster during the first period of that victory.

Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) will miss a second consecutive contest. Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that he is expected to miss a couple of games. Mike Reilly will play in his place once again.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.