Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. St. Louis

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Brandon Bussi between the pipes on Thursday when they face the St. Louis Blues.
25-4-1 in his first 30 starts, Bussi had his personal nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday in Calgary, but will try to begin a new one tonight as he faces the Blues for the second time in three months.
In front of him, the team will keep the same lineup of skaters that they utilized for Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.
Nikolaj Ehlers was a full participant in morning skate after avoiding disaster during the first period of that victory.
Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) will miss a second consecutive contest. Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that he is expected to miss a couple of games. Mike Reilly will play in his place once again.
---
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Reilly - Nikishin
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
---
Injuries
Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)
Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)
Scratches
Nicolas Deslauriers
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
---
PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin
PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller
Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.