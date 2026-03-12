Hurricanes Announce New Ownership Investors

RALEIGH, N.C. - Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that three new investors – Brett Jefferson, Marc Grandisson and Bobby Farnham – have joined the ownership group. Dundon retains majority ownership and will continue as lead governor of the team, while Jefferson, Grandisson and Farnham each hold a minority ownership interest.

“Brett, Marc and Bobby are accomplished business executives whose experiences and knowledge will help us continue to grow our team’s success and impact in the Triangle,” said Dundon. “Brett lives in the Triangle and Marc will soon relocate to Raleigh, so their influence will be locally-based. As a former NHL player, Bobby is uniquely positioned to help our ownership group as we move forward.”

The Hurricanes were assisted by LionTree Advisors and Smith Anderson law firm on the minority sale transaction.

Jefferson, Grandisson and Farnham will be introduced to the media in Raleigh on March 18, prior to the team’s home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

-

Brett Jefferson

Brett Jefferson is the Founder, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Hildene Capital Management, an asset management firm specializing in structured finance investments. With over 30 years of combined experience in structured finance and option arbitrage, Brett oversees all investment decisions and strategic direction for the firm. Brett has been instrumental in leading Hildene’s development and industry presence, including the launch of Hildene Re, a Class B(iii) insurance company providing reinsurance solutions to the global insurance market. In December 2025, Hildene entered into a definitive agreement with Jefferies Financial Group to form Hildene Holding Company, LLC, the parent entity of Hildene Capital Management. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026 and coincides with Hildene’s acquisition of SILAC Insurance Company. A national champion lacrosse player at Syracuse University in 1988, Brett remains actively involved in philanthropy and athletics as a minority investor in the Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League and a supporter of organizations such as The Tewaaraton Foundation, Team IMPACT and the Catherine Jefferson Foundation. Brett is a Hurricanes Season Ticket Member and lives in Durham with his wife, Cathy, and their three children.

-

Marc Grandisson

Marc Grandisson is a retired Canadian executive in reinsurance and insurance industry, best known for his long tenure at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), where he served as Chief Executive Officer (and in various senior roles including President, COO, and head of reinsurance operations) from March 2018 until his retirement in October 2024. Born and raised in Chicoutimi, Que., he earned an undergraduate degree in Actuarial Science from Université Laval in 1990 and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. He is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Prior to his tenure at ACGL, he worked for top firms Towers Watson, Berkshire Hathaway and F&G Re. His wife of 25 years, Martine, and him have three grown daughters.

-

Bobby Farnham

Bobby Farnham is a former professional hockey player who appeared in 67 career NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and more than 400 AHL games. Raised in North Andover, MA, he attended Brown University, graduating in 2012 with a degree in Commerce, Organizations & Entrepreneurship. Following his playing career, Farnham graduated from Harvard Business School and later co-founded Fourth Line Capital, a private investment platform focused on real estate and direct investments. Farnham is also a member of the family ownership group of Market Basket, a New England-based supermarket chain. Farnham lives in Boston, MA with his wife, Brittany, and their son, Bo.