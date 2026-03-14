Projected Lineup: March 14 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Frederik Andersen in net on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A winner of his last two starts and three of his last four, the veteran backstop has been strong since returning from the Winter Olympics.

In front of him, Mark Jankowski will try to extend his personal goal streak to three games. Adding to his highlight reel on Thursday against St. Louis, the center now has 15 goals in 71 games with Carolina since being acquired last March from Nashville for a fifth-round draft pick.

On the blue line, the Canes are once again likely to be without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury). Mike Reilly will play a third consecutive contest in his place.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.