Recap: Canes Claim Moms' Trip Victory In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - With special guests in attendance, the Carolina Hurricanes showed their love in the form of a 4-2 decision over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

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Looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat on home ice Thursday against St. Louis, the Canes came ready to go from the opening puck drop and took a firm hold of the contest early. Striking in the opening minute for the fifth time this season, Andrei Svechnikov was the beneficiary of a Sebastian Aho setup to quickly quiet the home crowd.

Later in the period, that same pair would hook up in reverse order, as Svechnikov played distributor for Aho's 24th goal of the campaign.

With a physical edge on their side, too, including Seth Jarvis' first career fight, everything appeared to be going Carolina's way until the late stages of the middle stanza. As Andrei Vasilevskiy kept his team within two, the Bolts then capitalized on a pair of chances just 1:21 apart to quickly reset the score and nab hold of the momentum.

The score would remain 2-2 until, for the second time in as many Moms' Trips, Jordan Martinook emerged as the hero once again. Reminiscent of the January 2024 victory in Boston in which he also scored the game-winner, the workhorse winger put a puck on net from an odd angle and found twine with 10:42 to go, clearing Carolina's path to victory.

Logan Stankoven then put the game on ice with an empty net goal inside the final two minutes.

Behind it all, Frederik Andersen picked up a third win in as many starts, turning away 18.