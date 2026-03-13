Recap: Canes Stymied By Binnington, Blues

RALEIGH, N.C. - Despite nearly doubling up their opponent in shots on goal, the Carolina Hurricanes were unable to make the most of their chances as they fell 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
Scoring first for the third consecutive contest, Carolina capitalized on a dominant first period with a spectacular solo effort from Mark Jankowski at 8:38. After intercepting a pass in the neutral zone, Jankowski danced past a defender before tucking a shot into the top corner for the game's first goal.
Although they were limited to two shots in the opening 20 minutes, St. Louis opened the middle frame with five unanswered bids on net, one of which whistled past Brandon Bussi to knot the score at one. Soon after, a pair of power-play opportunities gave the Hurricanes opportunities to regain the lead, but neither delivered a go-ahead goal for the hosts as Jordan Binnington stood tall.
The ensuing tug-of-war carried into the third period, where St. Louis' Jimmy Snuggerud potted his second of the night with fewer than five minutes to play, putting his team ahead for good. Several key stops from Binnington held Carolina at bay in its late push to equalize, allowing the skaters in front of him to pot an empty-netter to seal two points for St. Louis.
Bussi finished with 14 saves on 16 shots, dropping consecutive starts for the first time in his NHL career.