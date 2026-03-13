Recap: Canes Stymied By Binnington, Blues

They Said It...

Mark Jankowski providing a summary of the contest...

"We came out of the gates hot. We had a good start, but our last few games, our second period, we kind of had a lull. We can't have that. We've got to play a full 60 minutes. Every game in the NHL is a battle. Every night we've got to bring it for 60 minutes or else that's going to happen."

Rod Brind'Amour giving his thoughts on the defeat, after dominating the first period...

"Well, we didn't score. (The first period) was maybe our best period of the year, maybe, and we're up by one. Then you're just letting them hang around. You know they're going to come back a little bit. It wasn't much after that. We just didn't generate a ton. We had a couple [of looks] and obviously (Jordan Binnington) made a couple of really big saves. That's the difference."

Jordan Staal sharing his perspective...

"We lost some momentum, and we let them back in it. We had chances to get up and get going, and we didn't... We had a couple of lapses defensively... There wasn't really a moment in the game (when the momentum flipped). It just looked like we were okay with just kind of staying where we were and we kind of let them get back into it."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he felt his team took their foot off the gas after the first...

"Probably, a little. You had a great first, and then you kind of think it's going to be the same. You've got to remember how you got to that. We were really on our game, and then we kind of were trying to do a few little different things, not the same game plan. They had their little- I don't even call it a push, they just capitalized. When you're letting someone hang around, you saw what happened at the end."

Rod Brind'Amour touching on the positive of the night, the Jankowski line...

"They were our best line. That's generally not a good thing because they don't play that much. We've got to get more out of our top guys. They didn't do much tonight, so I should have used (the Jankowski line) a lot more than I did."