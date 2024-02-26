Canes Fall To Sabres In A Shootout

Starting The Trip Right...

Kicking off a three-game trip that takes them to Buffalo, Minnesota, and Columbus this week, the trek couldn't have started any better for Carolina.

Just 2:40 in, on their very first shot of the night, Tony DeAngelo gave his team the early lead.

A phenomenal effort by Jack Drury to buy time for his group along the wall allowed a pretty passing connection between Martin Necas and Michael Bunting to come to fruition, setting up a slam dunk for #77.

The first goal since December 15 for DeAngelo put the Canes in a good spot to start the night.

Using eight blocked shots and eight saves from Spencer Martin the rest of the period, Carolina was able to take their lone tally to the second period.