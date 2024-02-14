Canes Fall Short Versus Stars To Start Road Trip

Hanging Tough In Texas...

Hintz's 23rd goal of the year was the lone tally of the first period, although Carolina had opportunities late.

A little too passive in their approach, Rod Brind'Amour's group was in need of a more direct attack to the net.

They rectified that just 13 seconds into the middle stanza.

Off the opening faceoff to begin the second period, Seth Jarvis worked into the zone and fluttered a backhand feed to a streaking Jordan Staal, who did not miss.

Evening the game before fans were even back in their seats, the goal gave the Canes new life after trailing at the end of 20.

As the two sure-fire playoff teams maintained a high-tempo pace of play, the next tally in the contest was not far behind. 4:51 after Staal's marker, Mason Marchment quickly put Dallas back in front.

Forcing Carolina to play from behind once again, their game seemingly got better as the period progressed, but they remained trailing as the second period wound down.

However, before they could go back to the intermission down again, Jordan Martinook sent one off the skate of Jesper Fast, making it a 2-2 game.