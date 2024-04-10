Canes' Complete Effort Leads To Impressive Victory In Boston

Oops, He Did It Again...

The closest either side came to scoring to start the night, Necas' would-have-been goal was one of just four shots for the Canes in the opening 20 minutes.

Boston had just four shots as well, but Pyotr Kochetkov had to be timely with his stops to keep the contest scoreless.

In the second, the offense opened up.

As Carolina got to more of their game, a suffocating shift in the Bruins end ultimately culminated with Andrei Svechnikov's third career lacrosse goal. Kind of.

The Canes winger had wrapped the puck up and over Swayman so fast, that it went in and out of the net, and play continued on. It wasn't until seconds later when an interjecting horn from the league's command center halted play and allowed the visitors to celebrate.

Svechnikov's 19th of the season sent things snowballing in the right direction for his group and just 2:10 later they extended their lead to two.

A Jaccob Slavin shot from the wall left a rebound for Svechnikov, who sent it in front for a depositing Teuvo Teravainen.

The only blemish on the rest of the period was a Charlie McAvoy strike to bring Boston back within one, but the Canes remained full steam ahead following.