BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes earned an important win against a good team on Tuesday, using a little bit of everything to take a 4-1 win from the Boston Bruins.
Canes' Complete Effort Leads To Impressive Victory In Boston
Svechnikov scores a third career lacrosse goal; Jarvis reaches 30 goals
Kicking off a segment of four consecutive road games to round out their regular season schedule, the Canes nearly had an early lead at TD Garden.
Martin Necas came flying down the wing inside the opening two minutes and threw a sharp angle shot at the crease of Jeremy Swayman. Catching the Boston netminder off guard, the puck hit off of his paraphernalia and slipped behind him.
The horn went and the on-ice officials ruled it a goal, but a review was initiated thereafter.
After close consideration, it was ruled that the puck did not get all the way across the red goal line, but it was as close as could be.
Oops, He Did It Again...
The closest either side came to scoring to start the night, Necas' would-have-been goal was one of just four shots for the Canes in the opening 20 minutes.
Boston had just four shots as well, but Pyotr Kochetkov had to be timely with his stops to keep the contest scoreless.
In the second, the offense opened up.
As Carolina got to more of their game, a suffocating shift in the Bruins end ultimately culminated with Andrei Svechnikov's third career lacrosse goal. Kind of.
The Canes winger had wrapped the puck up and over Swayman so fast, that it went in and out of the net, and play continued on. It wasn't until seconds later when an interjecting horn from the league's command center halted play and allowed the visitors to celebrate.
Svechnikov's 19th of the season sent things snowballing in the right direction for his group and just 2:10 later they extended their lead to two.
A Jaccob Slavin shot from the wall left a rebound for Svechnikov, who sent it in front for a depositing Teuvo Teravainen.
The only blemish on the rest of the period was a Charlie McAvoy strike to bring Boston back within one, but the Canes remained full steam ahead following.
Here Go Two More For Y'All...
A one-goal game headed to the finish, the Canes had to be on their toes to avoid Boston tying it up and taking momentum.
That is exactly what they were able to do, continuing one of their best defensive efforts this season.
Although the Bruins were able to generate a game-high 13 shots during the third, Kochetkov remained solid and a bulk of them had come after the Canes added more insurance.
Just beyond the midway portion of the frame, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to six games by batting a Dmitry Orlov rebound out of midair.
Then, to put the icing on the cake, Seth Jarvis joined the 30-goal club for the first time in his young career with a shorthanded goal.
Jarvis' insurance wrapped up another perfect night for the penalty kill, going 3/3 against one of the league's best power plays.
When the final horn sounded, it was a 4-1 victory for the group and an important two points in the standings.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour after the victory...
"I think it was a great team win. A good team effort. Everybody played solidly. A couple big plays - Jarvy's shorthanded goal to put the game away, it could have gone a different way if they get a power play goal. (Kochetkov) made some good saves in the third when they kind of had their push going. Overall, I just thought it was a good 20-man effort."
Jake Guentzel on witnessing Svechnikov's lacrosse goal...
"It's unbelievable, just the amount of skill he has... It's the first time I've seen it in person. It's just an unbelievable goal and to see the smiles on guys' faces is pretty special."
Seth Jarvis sharing his emotions on reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career...
"To hit 30 goals means a lot to me. To do it in a place like this means even more. I've got a lot of people in my corner and it means a lot more for them."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday before flying to St. Louis ahead of Friday's game.
